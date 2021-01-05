Report: Rapper Dr. Dre suffers brain aneurysm, hospitalized

(WSVN) - Rapper Dr. Dre has been admitted into the intensive care unit after he suffered a brain aneurysm, according to a published report.

According to a TMZ report, the 55-year-old, whose real name is Andrew Young, was rushed to Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday.

Doctors are said to be running a series of tests and do not know what may have caused the bleeding.

As of Tuesday night, he is said to be lucid and in stable condition.

Dr. Dre rose to fame as part of the rap group NWA, where he adopted his moniker.

He left the group in 1991 to pursue a solo career, transitioning into one of hip-hop’s greatest producers. Dr. Dre has worked with artists such as Tupac, Snoop Dogg, The Game and Kendrick Lamar.

Dr. Dre later joined forces with record company executive Jimmy Iovine to launch Beats by Dr. Dre.

