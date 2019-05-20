Report: Popular Twitch streamers make up to $50K an hour playing new games

(WSVN) - Some popular gamers are making each hour what some people make in a year just by playing new video games, a new report claims.

The report, published by The Wall Street Journal, says top gamers on the streaming platform Twitch can make upwards of $50,000 an hour.

The paper defines top streamers as having 15,000 or more concurrent viewers.

It’s the latest method video game companies are using to advertise their new games.

Most notably, rumors circulated the web that professional gamer Ninja, whose real name is Richard Blevins, was paid $1 million to play EA’s “Apex Legends” on his Twitch channel.

