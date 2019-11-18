Report: Nick, Kevin Jonas say they ducked ‘bullet’ while playing at Aventura golf course

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Nick and Kevin Jonas filed a police report after they heard what seemed to them to be a bullet whiz past them while playing at an upscale golf course in Aventura, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

According to the article, the music and screen stars were playing with two fellow musicians and friends at Turnberry Golf Club, when they were found themselves ducking for cover, Sunday.

The report states the four men were at the 17th hole when they heard a loud pop, then felt the “bullet,” according to an eyewitness.

The report states they were not hurt.

Aventura Police did not immediately respond to 7News’ calls for comment.

Nick and Kevin Jonas are currently on tour with their brother Joe after announcing the comeback as a group back in February. They played a show at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Friday.

The reported scare did not stop the trio from making their next concert tour in Jacksonville, Sunday night. They are next scheduled to play in Georgia, Tuesday night.

