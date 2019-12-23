Report: Lil Wayne on plane found with guns, cocaine on board

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal agents have seized guns and cocaine from a plane that landed at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Aiport with rapper Lil Wayne on board, according to published reports.

According to the Miami Herald, the aircraft landed at the airport Monday after taking off from California earlier in the day.

The Herald’s report said charges could be filed soon in federal court.

Wayne’s attorney told the newspaper that his client was allowed to leave the airport.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the case.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.