Report: JLo mulling 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Jenny from the block might reportedly be coming to South Florida in a big way in 2020.

Jennifer Lopez may have her sights set on a performance at the upcoming Super Bowl 54, Entertainment Tonight is reporting.

“Yeah, we’ve thought about the Super Bowl, and it’s in Miami,” the 49-year-old singer told Entertainment Tonight reporters after a concert in New York City, Monday night.

Sources said the gig makes sense because the Grammy nominee has close ties to South Florida.

Lopez has never done a halftime performance.

Super Bowl 54 is set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020.

