Report: Fleetwood Mac fires singer, guitarist Lindsey Buckingham

(WSVN) - Fleetwood Mac has fired longtime band member Lindsey Buckingham following an argument about the group’s upcoming tour, Rolling Stone is reporting.

The band announced Monday that two musicians, Mike Campbell from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Neil Finn from Crowded House, have been brought on board to replace him.

News initially broke after former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Billy Burnette posted a tweet on April 4, which was later deleted, saying, “Breaking news: Lindsey Buckingham is out but I’m not in.” It is presumed that Burnette believed he would be brought back into the band with Buckingham’s departure.

Fleetwood Mac issued a group statement, saying: “We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.”

Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974, writing and singing on many of their most popular songs, including “Go Your Own Way.”

