Report: Build-A-Bear to debut Baby Yoda stuffed toy

(WSVN) - If you have ever wanted your own Baby Yoda, then you may soon have the chance.

According to Business Insider, Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John announced during a presentation in Orlando that the company will soon debut their own stuffed Baby Yoda toy.

“I’m excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined,” John said according to the outlet.

John said the stuffed animal will be available at Build-A-Bear workshops in the next few months.

