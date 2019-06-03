Report: Apple to announce end of iTunes at WWDC

(WSVN) - All eyes are on Apple after reports suggest the company will kill off iTunes at its annual keynote event.

Many big announcements are expected at the Worldwide Developers Conference, Monday.

Today’s the day! Tune in at 10 a.m. PDT to stream the #WWDC19 keynote address at https://t.co/yLa2e4Xr2R. — Apple (@Apple) May 31, 2019

The event usually brings news of updates to iOS and macOS ahead of announcing new devices in the fall.

According to a Bloomberg report, the company will shut down its music managing program iTunes at this year’s event.

Apple removed all content from the software’s Facebook and Instagram pages over the weekend.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. eastern time.

You can watch the live stream here.

