Rep: ‘Boyz n the Hood’ director John Singleton still on life support despite reports of his death

(WSVN) - Conflicting reports surrounding “Boyz n the Hood” director John Singleton’s health are circulating the internet.

According to a FOX4 report, Singleton, 51, passed away.

Update: The family of director John Singleton told FOX4 film critic @sedwardskc early Monday that Singleton has died, however, Singleton's representatives say he is still in a medically induced coma. https://t.co/ZwTCub2TON — FOX4 News (@fox4kc) April 29, 2019

They cited family members who informed their film critic Shawn Edwards of the news.

However, the Associated Press, USA Today and TMZ reported that the director is still on life support.

A rep for John Singleton tells the AP that reports of his death are inaccurate and that he “remains on life support.” — Jake Coyle (@jakecoyleAP) April 29, 2019

Singleton is best known for films like “Boyz n the Hood” and “Poetic Justice.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.