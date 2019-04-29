Rep: ‘Boyz n the Hood’ director John Singleton still on life support despite reports of his death

(WSVN) - Conflicting reports surrounding “Boyz n the Hood” director John Singleton’s health are circulating the internet.
According to a FOX4 report, Singleton, 51, passed away.
They cited family members who informed their film critic Shawn Edwards of the news.
However, the Associated Press, USA Today and TMZ reported that the director is still on life support.
Singleton is best known for films like “Boyz n the Hood” and “Poetic Justice.”
