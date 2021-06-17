When one of the biggest camouflage artists in the country asked me to pose for him in the nude, I said, “Uh, no,” so he got a friend with abs instead, who just disappeared into one of his latest works of art in Fort Lauderdale.

Things are getting intimate in Fort Lauderdale.

Alex Miranda: “What does it feel like?”

Diego, model: “It is fun, yeah. I like the air on my body.”

Avi Ram, body painting artist: “Using the body as my canvas is even more challenging. It’s not something that everyone can do.”

Avi Ram is one of the hottest body painting artists in America.

Judge in “Skin Wars”: “This chameleon is so you. So many hidden talents.”

Runner-up on Season 2 of “Skin Wars,” he’s painted everyone from Tyra Banks to Cardi B and the City Girls.

Avi Ram: “It was the most fun body painting I had ever done.”

And now, two new murals at Hunters nightclub in Wilton Manors.

Avi Ram: “I really wanted to bring the female and the male image into it with the very bright colors.”

But what stands out is what blends in.

Avi Ram: “When you do camouflage, it’s always one perspective, so if you set up your camera, this is the angle you’re going to see it.”

Body painting isn’t just challenging for the artist.

Avi Ram: “Every time, when I ask the models, ‘Are you OK?’ and they say yes, I believe they’re lying.”

Good thing our buddy Diego is a good sport.

Alex Miranda: “This is the reason why I didn’t do it. Diego, are you OK? Do I have your consent?”

Diego: “All right, go ahead. Let me put on my helmet.”

Because after an hour…

Alex Miranda: “Are you almost done? How much time left?”

Avi’s latest masterpiece…

Alex Miranda: “How are you going to get this off?”

Diego: “No idea. I’m going to figure it out.”

Completely disappeared.

Alex Miranda: “Diego, how do you feel?”

Diego: “It’s here, Alex.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, oh, oh, I’m so sorry.”

Diego: “I still feel naked, but it’s a pretty nice painting. I really like it.”

Just one alteration.

Alex Miranda: “His name is Diego, OK? It fits!”

But since he had some paint left over…

Diego: “How are you doing? Answer me.”

I also became the invisible man.

Alex Miranda: “I look like the Joker!”

Or that. The two murals are on display at Hunters. No Diego in sight.

Alex Miranda: “Wow, Avi is so talented.”

Diego: “Bwah!”

Alex Miranda: “Ahh!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Avi Ram

Professional Airbrush Artist

airbrushhero.com

