DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Renaissance Festival is taking fun-seeking families back in time beginning this weekend.

This year’s event kicked off Saturday at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach with a pirate theme.

The festival is celebrating 26 years of family-friendly entertainment and historical reenactments in South Florida.

Meet our new Social Media Maven, Mystie Moor! And a special message from our ROYALS!!! #Pirates pic.twitter.com/Gd48jALjxB — Florida Renaissance (@flarenfest) February 10, 2018

Revelers find themselves getting into character, including a woman bedecked in a black period dress and matching parasol.

“Well, I think for years I used to like Halloween for dressing up and everything, and I love the medieval stories, so that’s why I ended up eventually getting outfits like this one, and I just love going around,” she said.

The annual event features knights on horseback, kings and queens and blacksmiths, among other attractions. It runs every weekend for the next month and a half and is scheduled to end March 25.

