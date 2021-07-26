MIAMI (WSVN) - The remaining performances of “In the Heights” at the Adrienne Arsht Center have been postponed after some cast members tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, the performing arts center released a statement reading in part, “In accordance with our existing protocols in the case of a positive result, Loud and Live, Loxen Productions and the Arsht Center have cancelled the remaining two performances of this production out of an abundance of care for our artists, staff and audiences. Tickets will be valid for the new performance date.”

Venue officials said the new performance date will be announced soon.

Ticket holders will also be able to exchange the tickets for a gift certificate or get a full refund.

