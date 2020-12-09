Relive your childhood on ‘Conscious Actions’ interactive playground in Miami’s Design District

It’s playtime at the Miami Design District, and a new installation there is bringing back childhood memories.

You’ll find umbrellas and swing sets around the Design District right now.

The area commissioned the group Great Things to People for an interactive playground called “Conscious Actions.”

You can pull the umbrellas up and down and the tops of the swing set swivels while you’re on it!

Craig Robins: “This proves that playgrounds can be for adults. Mainly because I often walk by, I see the parents on the swings and the kids standing and watching them!”

The installation was put up for the holidays, but it could stick around for a while as long as people are interested in reminiscing about childhood.

