After all the cooking, cleaning and tongue-biting of Thanksgiving — we get it: you’re fried!

However, the Deco Drive wellness department has unearthed a few ideas to once again make you whole.

Leave the kiddos at home and hit up the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura for a little R&R.

With their daily resort pass, you can live the life of luxury.

Jeffrey Mikus: “Our daily resort visit pass welcomes our guests and locals to come experience Tidal Cove here at JW Marriott.

The pass starts at $50 and gives you access to the Tidal Cove waterpark where you can unwind by the Oasis pool.

Jeffrey Mikus: “Oasis is an exclusive escape that has a very calming pool experience. There’s not as many children there.”

Or you can hit up the lazy river and drift away to paradise.

If your version of relaxation includes thrills, you have seven waterslides and a FlowRider to choose from.

Masha Enriquez, wave hello to paradise: “Went down like all the slides, we hit the FlowRider. I’ve never done it before, it was crazy.”

The best part of the resort pass, you don’t have to be a guest at the hotel to visit!

Jeffrey Mikus: “You get to come here and allow us to be of service and have our team of service excellence providers take care of you.”

Need a little more spoiling?

Head to the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort for their getaway experience.

Tamas Vago: “The resort pass is providing you an experience of what our members really do in the hotel and give you a snapshot of how their day goes at the resort.”

For $100 at the Hilton, you’ll really be in bliss.

Tamas Vago: “It’s complimentary valet parking at our resort, then you will be escorted to our six-floor pool deck. You will be greeted with two cocktails and you can enjoy the pool throughout the day.”

Once you’re done with all the fun in the sun, you can take it easy with a complimentary glass of wine on the oceanfront patio.

Raphaela Stan, a tropical escape: “I felt like I was away on a Caribbean island even though I was right around the corner from my home.”

And you don’t need to check in to check it out!

Tamas Vago: “When you have the resort pass, it basically gives you all of the cocktails, all of the beautiful food and all the amenities of what our members are receiving on a daily basis.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

19999 W Country Club Dr.

305-932-6200

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/miajt-jw-marriott-miami-turnberry-resort-and-spa/

Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

505 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

954-414-2222

https://www.hilton.com

