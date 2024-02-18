COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rounds of rain across South Florida made for a Sunday soaker, and meteorologists say the inclement, record-breaking weather is not quite done yet.

Skies turned gray early as storms moved ashore throughout the day.

Cellphone video posted to social media captured the wet mess across the region.

One driver recorded video of a blinding downpour in Pembroke Pines.

Fort Lauderdale saw a 1994 rain record shattered with 1.8 inches reported Sunday.

The weekend washout extended to Coconut Grove, where crowds flocked to attend the 60th Coconut Grove Arts Festival, prompting organizers to close for the day early

Despite many of the events happening under tents, strong winds and heavy rain knocked down some of the tables and banners.

7News cameras captured overturned chairs and signs, as well as closed-down tents.

Organizers said they are fixing things up and will be back open Monday at 10 a.m. as scheduled.

Despite the soggy weather, some attendees told 7News they still managed to enjoy themselves and actually liked the lighter crowds.

“We knew it was going to be raining, we knew it was going to be not so nice, and we came anyway,” said a woman, “so hopefully tomorrow will be a better day.”

The inclement conditions also affected another major event taking place this Presidents’ Day weekend: the Miami International Boat Show. However, the event did not close and went on as scheduled.

More precipitation is expected during the overnight hours, as well as cooler temperatures. Come Monday morning, rain chances are forecast at 20%, and conditions will become drier and more windy as the day progresses.

Meteorologists temperatures are expected to dip into the 50s for at least three nights later in the week.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.