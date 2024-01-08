(CNN) — Reese Witherspoon added to the chorus of speculation that HBO’s hit drama “Big Little Lies” may be coming back for a third season while she appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday.

“We are working on it,” Witherspoon, who attended Sunday’s show with her son Deacon Philippe, told Variety’s Marc Malkin on the carpet.

She further revealed that she’s “been working on it a lot” with her co-star and co-producer Nicole Kidman, although she didn’t elaborate further on exactly what she and Kidman are working on.

Witherspoon’s cryptic comments come after Kidman reportedly confirmed the show will return while appearing at an event in November, telling the audience, “We will be bringing you a third one,” according to videos posted on social media.

HBO has not yet officially confirmed that “Big Little Lies” will return for a third season, but Witherspoon’s tease on Sunday sounds promising. (CNN and HBO share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“Big Little Lies” debuted in 2017 with Season 1 and was followed by Season 2 in 2019. The series stars Witherspoon, Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley. Meryl Streep famously signed on for the second season.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name, the series follows the lives of a group of women entangled in a murder that takes place in their affluent community.

In the meantime, Witherspoon has stayed busy since appearing on “Big Little Lies.”

She stars alongside Jennifer Aniston in AppleTV+’s news-centric series “The Morning Show,” which debuted its third season in September. The series is up for two Globes on Sunday.

