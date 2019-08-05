Red, the Steakhouse offers unique menus for Miami Spice

Variety is the spice of life, and during Miami Spice, it seems fitting that one restaurant is giving customers something very different every time they come in.

Red, the Steakhouse on South Beach is one of more than 250 restaurants with amazing Miami Spice deals.

Chef Peter Vauthy, Red, the Steakhouse: “Miami Spice is special because you have a chance to showcase different menu items, different foods. It’s a challenge for me because it’s, of course, a price-conscious menu for us to kind of showcase what we do every day.”

The American steakhouse is known for its spin on classic dishes, but this year, they’re doing things differently.

Chef Peter Vauthy: “Usually, most Spice menus I’ve seen stay the same the entire time. They’re set with their menu, and they kind of stick with it. I decided I wanted to make it a little more challenging for myself. I wanted the cooks to have some fun with it.”

Every week the menu has a theme, and the food goes with it.

Chef Peter Vauthy: “Week one, you are going to have our classic steak tartar — we’re going to use some prime beef on that — and then you’re gonna see something we don’t even have normally on the menu. We have a loaded baked potato.”

Week two will have you humming under the sea.

Chef Peter Vauthy: “For seafood week, we are doing a lobster fried diablo: lobster tail poached off in our marinara sauce over some linguine. Nice and spicy.”

Then say, “viva Italia!”

Chef Peter Vauthy: “Week 3, Italian week, you’re going to have our osso buco raviolis, our house-made meatballs, and then, of course, we have, which back by popular demand, is gonna be our chicken Parmesan.”

The point is, at Red’s, change is good, and during Miami Spice, it’s even better.

Alexis Zeman, customer: “I love this because I can come here every week during Spice month and be assured of a new dish.”

A three-course lunch for Miami Spice costs $23, and a three-course dinner costs $39.

FOR MORE INFO:

Red, the Steakhouse

119 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-534-3688

http://redthesteakhouse.com/private-dining-miami.php

