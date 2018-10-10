Red Snapper With Mango Chutney/vista, Miami

(WSVN) - Check out this sweet and delicious take on red snapper.

The Chef: Giuliano Leverone

The Restaurant: vista, Miami

The Dish: Red Snapper with Mango Chutney

Ingredients:

Mango Chutney:

1 1/2 cup of sugar

1 cup of champagne vinegar

6 Cups of mango (chopped into ¾ in. chunks)

1 cup medium onion, chopped

1/2 cup of golden raisins

1/4 Cup of crystalized ginger (finely chopped)

1 minced garlic clove

1 tsp of mustard seeds, whole

1/4 tsp of red chili pepper flakes

Extra virgin olive oil

Red Snapper fillets, 4 oz

Wild Rice:

1 pkg wild rice (precook 45 minutes with vegetable stock)

1 oz of coconut oil

2 oz shredded coconut

Salt to taste

Method of Preparation:

Mango chutney: In hot pan with olive oil, add onions and cook until translucent. Add mangoes, sugar and vinegar. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Add remaining ingredients (except raisins) and simmer, uncovered, until syrupy and thickened, 2 hour. Stir occasionally during cooking slow fire. Add raisins at end of process.

Snapper: Season snapper with salt and pepper and cook on flat grill, for 3 min on one side and 2 on the other side.

Wild rice:

Add precooked rice and coconut oil to hot pan. Stir in coconut flakes and consistently stir to avoid burning. Cook until rice develops crunchy texture.

To Plate:

Spoon rice onto plate. Place snapper on rice and top with mango chutney. Garnish with slice of fried plantain.

Serves:

One fillet per person.

Serving Suggestion:

Pura Vida (tequila, pineapple, agave and lime juice)

vista

5020 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

(305) 405-7547

https://vistamiamirestaurant.com/

