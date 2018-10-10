Red Snapper With Mango Chutney/vista, Miami

(WSVN) - Check out this sweet and delicious take on red snapper.
The Chef: Giuliano Leverone
The Restaurant: vista, Miami
The Dish: Red Snapper with Mango Chutney
Ingredients:
Mango Chutney:
1 1/2 cup of sugar
1 cup of champagne vinegar
6 Cups of mango (chopped into ¾ in. chunks)
1 cup medium onion, chopped
1/2 cup of golden raisins
1/4 Cup of crystalized ginger (finely chopped)
1 minced garlic clove
1 tsp of mustard seeds, whole
1/4 tsp of red chili pepper flakes
Extra virgin olive oil
Red Snapper fillets, 4 oz
Wild Rice:
1 pkg wild rice (precook 45 minutes with vegetable stock)
1 oz of coconut oil
2 oz shredded coconut
Salt to taste
Method of Preparation:
Mango chutney: In hot pan with olive oil, add onions and cook until translucent. Add mangoes, sugar and vinegar. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Add remaining ingredients (except raisins) and simmer, uncovered, until syrupy and thickened, 2 hour. Stir occasionally during cooking slow fire. Add raisins at end of process.
Snapper: Season snapper with salt and pepper and cook on flat grill, for 3 min on one side and 2 on the other side.
Wild rice:
Add precooked rice and coconut oil to hot pan. Stir in coconut flakes and consistently stir to avoid burning. Cook until rice develops crunchy texture.
To Plate:
Spoon rice onto plate. Place snapper on rice and top with mango chutney. Garnish with slice of fried plantain.
Serves:
One fillet per person.
Serving Suggestion:
Pura Vida (tequila, pineapple, agave and lime juice)
vista
5020 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 405-7547
https://vistamiamirestaurant.com/
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.