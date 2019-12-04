Red Pepper Shakshuka/ Mama Joon, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - If you still have Thanksgiving leftovers to eat, we have a recipe to spice things up. a dish that’ll work any time of the day. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Harry Capacetti
The Restaurant: Mama Joon, Miami Beach
The Dish: Red Pepper Shakshuka
Ingredients:
For the tomato sauce:
80g garlic, minced
180g extra virgin olive oil
200g sweet onions, small dice
10g salt
3000g San Marzano plum tomatoes, crushed
25g basil leaves
15g salt
Red pepper stew:
Set 1 ingredients:
100g chili oil
1400g onions, cut into ¼” slivers
1400g red bell peppers, cut into ¼” strips
60g finger chilies, cut into 1/8″ rounds
40g salt
Set 2:
32oz tomato sauce (see above)
40g red harissa ferment
100g red wine vinegar
12g smoked paprika
Method of Preparation:
For tomato sauce:
- In a rondeau combine olive oil and garlic, and cook until garlic is soft and sweet.
- Add onions and salt, and cook on medium heat, covered until onions are completely soft.
- Add tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Let simmer for 30 minutes, then bruise the basil and stir into the sauce.
- Season with salt. Cool, then remove basil.
For the pepper sauce:
- Combine set 1 in a bowl and mix well. Transfer to a rondeau, cover with a parchment lid and cook on medium-low heat until tender.
- Add set 2, bring to a simmer then remove from heat and place in vita prep and puree until smooth. Keep warm.
To Plate:
- In a hot 6 inch cast iron pan, crack two eggs in the center and pour the sauce around the eggs to keep the yolk visible.
- Place in 500 degree Fahrenheit oven until whites are cooked and yolks are warm.
- Garnish with feta, crispy bread crumbs, micro cilantro, lemon zest and black pepper. Best eaten with toasted bread slices.
Mama Joon
2216 Park Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
786-460-1685
www.lifehousehotels.com/hotels/miami-beach/collins-park/restaurant/mama-joon
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.