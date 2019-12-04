Red Pepper Shakshuka/ Mama Joon, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - If you still have Thanksgiving leftovers to eat, we have a recipe to spice things up. a dish that’ll work any time of the day. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Harry Capacetti

The Restaurant: Mama Joon, Miami Beach

The Dish: Red Pepper Shakshuka

Ingredients:

For the tomato sauce:

80g garlic, minced

180g extra virgin olive oil

200g sweet onions, small dice

10g salt

3000g San Marzano plum tomatoes, crushed

25g basil leaves

15g salt

Red pepper stew:

Set 1 ingredients:

100g chili oil

1400g onions, cut into ¼” slivers

1400g red bell peppers, cut into ¼” strips

60g finger chilies, cut into 1/8″ rounds

40g salt

Set 2:

32oz tomato sauce (see above)

40g red harissa ferment

100g red wine vinegar

12g smoked paprika

Method of Preparation:

For tomato sauce:

In a rondeau combine olive oil and garlic, and cook until garlic is soft and sweet.

Add onions and salt, and cook on medium heat, covered until onions are completely soft.

Add tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Let simmer for 30 minutes, then bruise the basil and stir into the sauce.

Season with salt. Cool, then remove basil.

For the pepper sauce:

Combine set 1 in a bowl and mix well. Transfer to a rondeau, cover with a parchment lid and cook on medium-low heat until tender.

Add set 2, bring to a simmer then remove from heat and place in vita prep and puree until smooth. Keep warm.

To Plate:

In a hot 6 inch cast iron pan, crack two eggs in the center and pour the sauce around the eggs to keep the yolk visible.

Place in 500 degree Fahrenheit oven until whites are cooked and yolks are warm.

Garnish with feta, crispy bread crumbs, micro cilantro, lemon zest and black pepper. Best eaten with toasted bread slices.

Mama Joon

2216 Park Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-460-1685

www.lifehousehotels.com/hotels/miami-beach/collins-park/restaurant/mama-joon

