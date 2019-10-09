Recently-revealed stars discuss their ‘Masked Singer’ experience

Life behind the mask isn’t easy. You gotta sing, dance and hope nobody can tell it’s you! Now, a couple of newly unmasked celebs are sharing their experiences.

The Dog (singing): “Darling, I’ll still catch a grenade for you!”

It’s the ultimate costume party, and this week, four new masked-up celebs go in front of the judges.

Robin Thicke: “Rick Springfield!”

Ken Jeong: “That’s wrong!”

A couple of the booted stars are talking about life behind the mask and say watching the judges and audience guess who’s behind the mask is just as much fun as being a contestant.

Johnny Weir, figure skater: “What was hilarious was that the judges knew it was me, and I could tell they knew it was me.”

Laila Ali: “When you think of the greatest family in the forest and wanting to build my own legacy, and we used the word match and cooking. I just felt like for myself, ‘Aw, man, they’re going to figure me out,’ but some people did, and some people didn’t. The judges really didn’t have any clue.”

Nick Cannon: “Laila Ali.”

Undefeated boxing champ, Laila Ali — revealed as the Panda — was the latest secret star to go home.

Laila Ali: “It was definitely nerve-wracking, super challenging, and that’s part of the reason why I did it. I like to push myself.”

The late Muhammad Ali’s daughter joins other booted contestants professional gamer and streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins as the “Ice Cream” and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir as the “Egg.”

Their time on the show was short lived, but the experience, they say, was worth it.

Laila Ali (singing as the Panda): “Win and if you going in, put your hands up in the air.”

Laila Ali: “I’m winning outside of the show because, I’m telling you, people are on my page ordering my spice blend. I was like ‘Hey!’ So I’m not going to be sad too long.”

Johnny Weir: “I had the best time, not one regret, and I’m so excited that not only did the audience and the judges enjoy my performance, but now America, as a whole, has been able, too.”

Get ready for four more masked A-listers. They take the stage in their fabulous frocks at 8 p.m. right here on 7.

