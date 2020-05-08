Rebecca Black releases music video about inclusion and unity

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday, which means we’re talking to Rebecca Black! She just dropped a new music video about being inclusive and uniting people, and the proceeds benefit a really great non-profit.

You know it, and you’ll never forget it.

Rebecca Black’s “Friday” was a viral mega-hit nine years ago, and this is Rebecca now.

Rebecca Black (singing): “Try to keep it simple for you.”

She’s a singer and a YouTube star, and she’s out with a touching new music video for a song called “Alone Together.”

Rebecca Black (singing): “We’re all alone together while the world is standing still.”

Rebecca collaborated with Best Buddies International, an organization that’s all about inclusion for people with disabilities.

Rebecca Black: “It spreads more awareness for Best Buddies as a whole, but also, it just brings a little breath of fresh air in a time where so much of everything we’re digesting is so stressful.”

The entire project was a virtual production, and it came about organically.

Rebecca Black: “It was just like ‘Let’s hop on Zoom, hangout, I’ll bring my guitar, maybe we’ll write something, who knows?'”

Rebecca Black (singing): “Let’s come together in friendship.”

“Alone Together” is an important reminder that social distancing doesn’t mean we have to be socially distant.

Rebecca Black: “It just shows how much we can still be there for each other.”

Rebecca’s such a good sport, she was up for talking about “Friday,” and let Alex just say the hate that song got is totally unwarranted.

Have we considered that maybe the reason it got so much attention was that it’s actually really catchy and good?

OK, rant over.

Rebecca Black: “Makes me really happy to see people say things like ‘Now this song is an anthem’ or ‘The song was before its time.’ People really had fun with it.”

