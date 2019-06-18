Rebag in Miami’s Design District trades in designer purse upgrades

Accessories are an important part of every outfit, but designer purses can be really expensive. And what happens when you get bored? Deco found a spot that’s a real handbag heaven.

Bag it up! At Rebag in the Design District, luxury isn’t just an option, it’s a way of life.

Charles Gorra, Rebag: “Essentially, we buy and sell handbags that you may have at home — Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Hermès. We buy them up front.”

Rebag isn’t your traditional secondhand store. They’ve got more than 500 designer bags of all shapes, sizes and colors — and every single one has been inspected for quality.

Charles Gorra: “At the Rebag Bar, they will be assessed here for conditioning, pricing, authentication by our team.”

Looking to switch up your style without dropping big bucks? No sweat. Just bring in your old bag and get it checked out.

Charles Gorra: “While we assess the bag, we like that you walk around the store. Hopefully you find your next one.”

If you find the perfect purse, and it’s in the same price range as your old one, just swap ’em. You can be in, out and looking fab-u-lous in an hour.

Eef Vicca: “It was so fast and convenient. Like, ultra quick, very transparent. They really give you a quote right away, and you can decide. Like, you step away with the money, or like, you just can use it for another bag.”

Rebag’s Miami store is the company’s first outside of New York and California, and they know we like to keep things fresh and fun.

Charles Gorra: “There’s certainly more bright patterns. There’s more creativity. There’s also a bit more of what I would call eccentric styles.”

And what could be more fun than a fashion-forward launch party?

Selfies in front of the iconic Hermès Birkin wall? Check.

A visit from one of South Florida’s style icons, Larsa Pippen? You bet.

Larsa Pippen: “Oh, my God. I, like, walked in the store, and I can’t even stay focused. I’ve seen, like, 10 Chanel bags that I want. This concept makes so much sense for people like me that, like, love bags but at the same time, after I’m done using them, I want someone else to love them as much as me.”

Larsa is besties with the Kardashians, especially Kim and Kourtney, so we asked her if she’d bring the girls around next time they hung out in Miami.

Larsa Pippen: “Yeah! They would love this store. They would love the store.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Rebag

140 NE 40th St.

Miami, FL 33137

844-373-7723

https://shop.rebag.com/collections/miami

