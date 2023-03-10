Reba McEntire continues her “Reba: Live in Concert” tour with 14 new dates. And that’s not all.

The singer and actress recently opened a new restaurant and has a new book coming out this fall. When does she sleep?

Now this is music to their ears.

Reba McEntire fans are excited.

The country singer has added more dates to her “Reba: Live in Concert” tour and tonight she is on the road again.

The tour ends in New York at Madison Square Garden in April, and Reba can’t wait to perform there.

Reba McEntire: “To get to do the Madison Square Garden where my grandpap performed and my dad roped calves at the Madison Square Garden Rodeo in 1946 and ’47, so for a McEntire to get to go back in and perform there, that’s going to be really sweet for all of us.”

With 35 number one hits, the country music hall of famer plans to sing the songs her fans know.

Reba McEntire: “We’ve learned that the fans like to sing along with us and with familiar music, so we’re having fun with that.”

Reba’s got a lot on her plate.

Not only is she touring, she recently opened Reba’s Place in her homestate of Oklahoma where you can get some southern-style dishes to chow down on.

Reba McEntire: “It’s a really fun place. All the food goes from, oh, my gosh, the tomahawk steak to pinto beans, fried corn, well, fried potatoes with cornbread, and all of their food is farm to table, outsourced to locally.”

And the superstar is looking forward to releasing her new lifestyle book this fall.

Reba McEntire: “It’s fun stories. It’s fun recipes, drink recipes, pictures that some people have not seen before.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.