Real-life married couple Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn talk playing Mr. and Mrs. Claus in ‘The Christmas Chronicles 2’

Real-life partners Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are ringing in the season playing a special married couple.

And they’re dishing on their new project, “The Christmas Chronicles 2”.

Kurt Russell (as Santa Claus): “Let’s see if they can handle this!”

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn star in the Netflix sequel “The Christmas Chronicles 2.”

Goldie says working with her real-life honey was a holiday treat.

Goldie Hawn: “A new way of being together, which was great. And we had a fantastic time where we were off stage and on. And it was almost like a honeymoon, to tell you the truth, and working together was really fun.”

Kurt loved it too, but really enjoyed getting to show another side of Santa.

Kurt Russell: “How Santa Claus was presented to me in my life. And that was primarily by my father. I dedicate these to my dad.”

Goldie Hawn: “And he was one wild guy, let me tell you.”

Kurt Russell: “And he was, he wasn’t just a jolly, jolly fat guy. He was mischievous.”

Kurt Russell (as Santa Claus): “Christmas is doomed!”

Being on set for the festive fun was also a magical experience for cast members Jahzir Bruno and Darby Camp.

Jahzir Bruno: “They had this actual store with candy in it, and then they have a movie theater, and then they had like this ice cream shop, there was a barber shop.”

Darby Camp: “Just felt magical around me. I just felt like I was with the real Mr. and Mrs. Claus it was so amazing.”

Co-stars Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Tyrese Gibson add it’s a heartfelt film they’re proud to bring to audiences at home.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley: “About family, and a family that’s adapting and changing and becoming blended and it’s uncomfortable but it’s also, it’s also full of hope and possibility.”

Tyrese Gibson: “Being able to show the world this movie and inject their homes and families with some love and good vibrations that only a Christmas movie can bring it’s a great pleasure and an honor to be a part of it.”

Kurt Russell (as Santa Claus): “Joy to children all over the world!”

