MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A reality TV star with ties to South Florida is leading the charge to help victims of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle.

Bethenny Frankel, featured in “The Real Housewives of New York” and “The Apprentice: Martha Stewart,” teamed up with the Global Empowerment Mission to bring relief to those affected by the powerful storm.

The group gathered Sunday at the Miami Beach Fire Station 2 collecting supplies to take with them to the hardest-hit areas.

“This particular disaster is as bad as Hurricane Andrew. People are coming back, and we are seeing that they have nothing. Their homes have been completely decimated,” said Frankel. “If they don’t have someone to stay with, they are leaving. They have to leave; they have nothing. People are committing suicide because all their memories of all their families are gone, so it’s a very different type of disaster, and we are doing our part.”

The first trucks rolled out Sunday afternoon. They are filled with water, diapers, food, toilet paper and other basic necessities that are in short supply in the Panhandle 11 days after Hurricane Michael made landfall.

