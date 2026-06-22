MIAMI (WSVN) - Reality TV personality Lisa Hochstein has had a criminal case against her dismissed after successfully completing a pretrial diversion program, according to Miami-Dade court records.

A court filing dated Thursday states Hochstein successfully completed the program and that prosecutors filed a nolle prosequi, formally ending the case.

The charge stemmed from allegations that Hochstein accessed and recorded communications without authorization amid the ongoing legal battle between the former spouses.

Under the terms of the diversion agreement, the charge would be dismissed upon successful completion of the program.

Court records indicate Hochstein fulfilled those requirements, bringing the case to a close.

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