You’ve seen her on “The Real Housewives of Miami.” Mama Elsa Patton stole the show with her outspokenness, her style and those full-on conversations she would have with herself. Now, you can own a little piece of Mama’s swag when some of her prized possessions hit the auction block.

Marysol Patton: “Hi, mom.”

Elsa Patton: “Oh, my God, where are you going?”

Marysol Patton: “I’m going to a pajama party.”

Elsa Patton: “Pajama party dressed like that?”

Marysol Patton: “Yes.”

Marysol Patton was one of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” but even she knows the big attraction of the show was her mother, Elsa.

Marysol Patton: “She was best known for being one of the stars of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami.’ She was like everybody’s mother.”

Marysol and Elsa were as tight as a mother and daughter can be.

They shared everything together, and trust us, they laughed a lot.

Elsa passed away two years ago.

Marysol’s keeping Mama’s memory alive by offering up some of her personal treasures for auction at Kodner Galleries in Dania Beach.

Marysol Patton: “Many of the pieces are jewels. My mother was a big collector of jewelry. A lot of beautiful marine art, and some of her favorite rosaries because she was very religious.”

If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, all your BFFs are here.

There are diamond rings, diamond bracelets, diamond necklaces and diamond earrings to be had, and that’s just the start.

Marysol Patton: “She loved emeralds because she loved to wear stones when she didn’t feel good. She said it gave a good energy.”

There’s a ring in the collection that’s bound to turn you green with envy.

Russ Kodner, Kodner Galleries: “So, one of my favorite items in the auction is the 25-carat Colombian emerald. It’s gorgeous quality. Its color is magnificent, and it’s flanked by two trillion cut diamonds.”

The auction will also feature a number of high-priced watches and various nautical knick knacks.

The event is a kind of homecoming for Elsa.

Russ Kodner: “Elsa used to come to the gallery come to the auction every week to buy nautical marine paintings, jewelry, diamonds, emeralds.”

If bling is your thing, Mama Elsa’s auction is calling your name.

Marysol Patton: “I mean, there’s particular pieces you can’t find anywhere. I’m hoping there’s something for many people.”

The Elsa Patton virtual auction takes place next Wednesday at 6 p.m.

