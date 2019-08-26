‘Ready or Not’ star Samara Weaving talks family traditions, scary movies, ‘Bill & Ted 3’

“Ready or Not” didn’t score big at the box office, but it’s winning the hearts of critics and horror fans. The dark comedy explores what would happen if a game of hide and seek was truly sick and depraved — like deciding to go to South Beach on a Friday night. We caught up with the film’s star, Samara Weaving.

Henry Czerny (as Tony Le Domas): “You shot the maid! Does she look like she’s wearing a giant white wedding dress, Emily?”

In-laws, am I right?

“Ready or Not” is a twisted game of cat and mouse. Grace is marrying into a wealthy family, which initiates new members by hunting them for sport. You know, standard wedding procedure.

Samara Weaving (as Grace): “It says hide and seek. Are we really gonna play that?”

Oh, yes, you are. Hide and seek is a tradition for this family.

Thankfully, Samara Weaving, who stars as Grace, has a much less terrifying family tradition. It involves Christmas stockings during her childhood in Asia.

Samara Weaving: “There wasn’t a lot of access to those particular stockings, so Mom cut up her own pantyhose, and we’ve just stuck to using that for Christmas mornings.”

Now, it’s perfectly fine if you’re squeamish with horror flicks. Samara is, too.

Samara Weaving: “Oh, no! Don’t take it. [Expletive] Bloody hell.”

This is her recently watching the opening scene of “It.”

Samara Weaving: “It’s the suspense. I have anxiety, so it’s like paying someone to make me even more anxious. But they’re so much fun to make, because you read it beforehand, and it’s not that scary.”

OK, note to self: making horror movies not as scary as watching them.

In “Ready or Not,” Samara spends a lot of time in a gorgeous mansion, covered in blood. Ooh, that can’t be good.

Samara Weaving: “We couldn’t ruin the amazing tapestry of the house, so they would lay out big plastic sheets and come at me with a spray bottle of blood.”

Much more fun is being in the new “Bill & Ted” movie. Samara is playing Bill’s daughter. We asked her what she could tell us about it now that the filming has wrapped up.

Samara Weaving: “I really can’t say too much, but it was so much fun watching Alex and Keanu bring those characters back to life. It was surreal.”

But back to “Ready or Not.”

Mark O’Brien (Alex Le Domas): “You wanted to get married.”

Samara Weaving (as Grace): “So it’s my fault?!”

A deadly game of hide and seek isn’t exactly the ideal honeymoon. The Australian actress, who’s engaged in real life, is still considering what she’d like to do.

Samara Weaving: “My fiancé isn’t a big fan of sand and the sun. Maybe skiing?”

“Ready or Not” continues to scare audiences in wide release.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.