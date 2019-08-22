‘Ready or Not’ gives new meaning to a shotgun wedding

(WSVN) - Run for your wife! “Ready or Not” is giving the world a new kind of shotgun wedding, because the bride’s in-laws aren’t aiming to make her part of their family. They’re just aiming for her.

Mark O’Brien (as Alex Le Domas): “There’s just one more thing, and then you are officially part of the family.”

For some families, just saying “I do” isn’t enough. In “Ready or Not,” Samara Weaving’s wedding night takes a bizarre turn.

Samara Weaver (as Grace): “A game? What game? Hide and seek? Are we really going to play that?”

But this isn’t all fun and games and, oh yes — her new in-laws are playing for keeps. Fortunately, they’re all pretty inept!

Melanie Scrofano (as Emilie): “I got her!”

Henry Czerny (as Tony Le Domas): “Sweetheart, you shot the maid. Does she look like she’s wearing a giant white wedding dress?”

Samara Weaver: “It was a perfect marriage of thriller and comedy and horror. And um, the directors really pulled it off, and we had an amazing cast to be a part of it, and all the pieces fell into place.”

Henry Czerny: “It was a riot to do with these people. Andie MacDowell, Samara Weaver, Mark O’Brien…”

Andie Macdowell: “It’s scary to think that everybody was perfectly cast because of the role I play, but I had a lot of fun being this, playing this type of role, because I’ve played so many sweet characters, and I’m not sweet.”

Adam Brody (as Daniel Le Domas): “She’s in the study!”

It’s not often you can hunt humans and turn it into a comedy, and they say it all pays off thanks to a team effort.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin: “I mean, honestly, it’s a dream come true because it truly is. It’s like that’s what we want when we go to movies, and we don’t get that much anymore.”

Mark O’Brien: “This is something you don’t know what’s going to happen. You don’t know who the characters are, and you can’t believe that they’re definitely going to live at the end.”

Henry Czerny (as Tony Le Domas): “You’re just another sacrifice.”

“Ready or Not” is in theaters now.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.