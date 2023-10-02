“The world is too much with us.” The poet, William Wordsworth, said that.

“I am so stressed out, I need to chill.” I said that.

Luckily, Deco’s found a place where you can do just that. It’s cool, calm and extremely soulful.

Your inner hippie will rejoice at the Soulful Steep in Pompano Beach.

Christina Abresch: “So the Soulful Steep is a tea house, coffee house, salt cave and emporium. It’s a bohemian place to kind of escape from the world.”

Actually, it only came to be because of the owners’ experiences around the globe.

Christina Abresch: “We traveled all over the world and we found all these amazing places that when we stepped in, we kinda stepped out better human beings. So we wanted to give that to people. We thought the community needed it and we kinda wanted to enjoy it as well.”

The vibe of the place brings you back to a time when hippies took over.

Christina Abresch: “We’re all about peace and love and that was the whole 60s/70s movement and we really want every human who walks in here to feel really loved, really special and seen.”

What really sets the Steep apart its salt cave.

Christina Abresch: “This is a room with 8,000 pounds of Himalayan salt on the walls. People enjoy this room with eye pillows on, with blankets and they recline in these zero gravity chairs for 45 minutes.”

Stress doesn’t stand a chance when cave dwellers settle in.

Christina Abresch: “There’s calming music and we also do meditations in here.”

Once the cave has worked all its magic on you, it’s time for tea.

Christina Abresch: “We carry over fifty different organic teas. A lot of the time we make custom blends for people and we have single origin teas from Taiwan and China and Nepal.”

If you’re in the mood for a little something-something, the pastries are a must.

Christina Abresch: “All of our baked goods are made by local bakers. We don’t use any preservatives or any garbage.”

There’s a cute, little emporium right in the middle of the place. It’s part of the charm of the Steep.

Christina Abresch: “People have just fallen in love with the items.”

If the Soulful Steep has a mission, it’s to make people feel good so they can do good.

Christina Abresch: “The world is crazy nowadays and you have to find a place where you can really let go of that so you can go out in the world and create magic for yourself.

Tom Moore: “The people here are fantastic. Service is good man. It’s just a great place to chill out and have a cup of tea.”

If you want to experience the salt cave, and you know you do, you’ve got to book it in advance.

MORE INFO:

122 N Flagler Ave

Pompano Beach

FL 33060

thesoulfulsteep

