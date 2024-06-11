Deco’s been following the music career of Tyler Watts since he was just 14-years-old.

Now, he’s 17! We checked in with Tyler at Miami’s Black Shadow Studios to find out what he’s been up to.

Tyler Watts: “Can’t get you outta my head/outta my brain/chasin’ after love that I know/has been dead.”

17-year-old Tyler Watts may be young, but he is no stranger to hard work.

Tyler Watts: “I’ve been in the studio working on my music doing shows, grinding, putting in the work.”

Like any teenage artist, he’s constantly evolving.

Tyler Watts: “I feel like my sound is definitely developing like especially with these last few singles I put out.”

Tyler Watts: “See I wanna know/if being alone/hurts you/the way it hurts me too.”

The magic happens in the studio. The instrumental track is ready to go, the record button is pushed and Tyler goes to work.

Tyler Watts: “Once we get in the studio there’s just a whole creative process going on of how we want to lay the track down and you know just vibin’ with the song for a minute and then going in there and just killing it how I always do.”

What you hear from Tyler is exactly the music he wants you to hear. The young man is a self-admitted perfectionist, which sometimes makes him a little crazy.

Tyler Watts: “It does drive me nuts because the way that my mind works I want everything to be perfect so if there’s one little thing that I feel is not right I’m gonna go in there and do it again.”

Tyler’s career got a major bump last year, when he got the chance to sing for R&B singer, Jacquees.

Tyler Watts: “He told me to sing for him on the spot. So when I sung for him he was basically saying ‘That was really good how old are you?’ I told him I was 16 he was like ‘Man what?’ he was like ‘That’s insane, like your vocals are incredible.'”

Tyler’s now recording for Jacquees’ label, FYB Records. He sent us a short message about his protege.

Jacquees: “Shout out to the kid Tyler Watts, man the 17-year-old R&B new sensation you know what I’m sayin’ he outta Miami I’m super proud of Tyler.”

We’re proud of Tyler, too. And we know that no matter how big he gets, he’ll never forget his roots.

Tyler Watts: “I feel like I’m definitely representing Miami because you know just the way that I dress, the way that I talk, like it definitely says Miami. Just by looking at me I feel like you can tell I’m from Miami.”

