(WSVN) - R&B singer and songwriter Timmy Thomas has died.

Thomas was best known for his 1972 hit “Why Can’t We Live Together” that he wrote in response to the Vietnam War.

Born in Indiana, Thomas is credited with opening doors in the music world for Miami artists.

He was 77 years old.

