R&B singer iyla talks to Deco about debut EP, opening for Robin Thicke

Whenever celebs come to Miami, they love being on Deco, and iyla is no different. The R&B singer couldn’t wait to talk about her new album, performing in Miami and sharing the stage with Robin Thicke.

If you haven’t heard of iyla, you will. The 26-year-old has a lot to say through her music.

iyla: “I always want to talk from experience. I’ve been through a couple of relationships in my life, and they were all pretty serious, and they had their ups and downs and their struggles.”

The singer keeps good company. She was the opening act for Robin Thicke at the Noble House Summer Series recently.

iyla: “It’s the coolest thing ever that I’m sharing the stage with Robin Thicke. It’s a dream come true.”

And they’re are on the same empire label.

iyla: “He’s just so soulful and powerful, vocally. It’s such an honor.”

iyla’s debut EP “War and Raindrops” dropped last year, and it’s all about the two sides of love.

iyla: “I talk about the difference between the war within ourselves, the war within a relationship, and the raindrops is like the new coming and a cool relief.”

The 5 songs on the EP are “Juice,” “Shampoo,” “Flowers,” “Power” and “California.”

iyla: “Because it’s my first project out, I wanted each title to be a stamp. I really wanted it to be a word that stood out that was unexpected, so as a new artist, I really wanted to do that having one-word titles for each song.”

Now if you not too sure about the names of her songs, iyla’s hoping you’re still gonna take something away from her music.

iyla: “I just want people to feel, like when they listen to me, they feel good.”

