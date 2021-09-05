If you like Italian food, you’re gonna like what’s cooking today. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Ravioli Lasagna

Ingredients:

1 pound Italian sausage (your favorite)

1/2 onion, diced

2 garlic cloves minced

1 tbs. Italian seasoning

12 ounces baby spinach

24 ounces marinara sauce

20 ounces refrigerated cheese ravioli (or your favorite)

3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a large skillet on medium heat, add olive oil and sauté onions. Cook sausage and add garlic and Italian seasoning until browned.

Add spinach and stir together until wilted.

In a large baking dish (or two small ones), ladle pasta sauce to cover the bottom of the pan.

Arrange a single layer of the refrigerated ravioli to cover the bottom of the pan. Cover the ravioli with half the sausage mix and spread it evenly. Layer mozzarella cheese on top of the sausage. Now repeat, adding more sauce, then ravioli, the sausage mix and more mozzarella cheese.

Top it all off with parmesan cheese.

Bake for 30 minutes or until warmed through and bubbling. Let cool 10 minutes before cutting and serving.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.