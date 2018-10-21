Ravioli Lasagna/Belkys

(WSVN) - Want a quick and easy main course meal? That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Ravioli Lasagna

Courtesy: Two Peas & Their Pod

Ingredients:

1 25 oz. jars of your favorite marinara sauce

1 30 oz. packages frozen ravioli (your favorite)

3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (or more to taste)

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (or more to taste)

chopped fresh basil for garnish, if you like

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spray your baking dish with cooking spray. *To make a large serving, simply double the recipe.

Spread marinara sauce across the bottom of the dish. Add one package of ravioli in an even layer over the sauce. Top with more marinara sauce. Sprinkle half the mozzarella and half the Parmesan cheese over the sauce. Add another layer of sauce, ravioli, sauce and the rest of the mozzarella and Parmesan.

Cover your baking dish with aluminum foil. Bake the lasagna for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake for an another 15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the sauce is bubbly. Remove the pan from the oven and let it sit for five minutes.

To Plate:

Garnish with basil and serve warm. Great with garlic bread and salad!

Serves: 4-6

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.