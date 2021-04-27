Rappers Young Thug, Gunna pay bail for low-level offenders in Atlanta

(WSVN) - Two popular rappers reached out to help several people behind bars for minor offenses in Atlanta.

Young Thug and Gunna posted bail for 30 people at the Fulton County Jail over the weekend.

The rappers said those they helped were being held on minor charges but were being forced to stay in jail because they could not afford to bond out.

“We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer, DAs and the prosecutors and, you know, the bonding company and just got as many people as we can out,” said rapper Young Thug. “Probably like 20 or 30 people.”

Those who were released were served a home-cooked meal and told they would be featured in an upcoming music video.

The rappers said they plan on doing the generous act again in the future.

