Rapper Trick Daddy opens new restaurant in Miami Gardens

Sly Stallone went to the University of Miami, but he’s hardly the only celebrity with SoFlo roots. Rapper Trick Daddy loves his hometown so much, he’s opening his own restaurant here. For more, we’re turning to another South Floridian, and the newest member of the Deco Drive family, Alex Miranda. Welcome to the crazy train, Alex!

Thank you Shireen and Chris. I’m so happy to be here with you.

But first, Trick Daddy.

You might know him from his music, and appearances on VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop: Miami,” but what you might not know about him is that he loves to cook, and he isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty in the kitchen.

Trick Daddy: “They ain’t never had it like this!”

When it comes to making top-notch food, Trick Daddy has got a few tricks up his sleeve.

Trick Daddy: “That’s my secret weapon. My secret weapon right there.”

And his new restaurant — Sunday’s Eatery in Miami Gardens — is all about bringing a little soul the 305.

Trick Daddy: “Where you can get a Sunday’s meal, any day of the week. I’m talking about the starches, your greens, your corn bread and meats. We’re gonna do something different here.”

Trick’s not playing around.

The rapper has been wanting to open up shop in his hometown for years, and he’s taking it to the house with his signature dish.

Trick Daddy: “Listen, my fried ribs will make your tongue slap your brains out.”

Sunday’s is also doing two versions of whole Cornish hens — oven baked and fried.

Trick Daddy: “There’s nothing like a whole chicken cut up, and you deep fry it, and that breast that comes off that thing be so juicy. That’s what I want you to say about Sunday’s when you leave here.”

There’s also tons of sides to choose from. Like peas and rice, candied yams, mac and cheese and collard greens made with turkey.

Sunday’s even has their own special seasoning, so you better believe everything’s got tons of flavor.

Trick Daddy: “You’re not gonna need salt and pepper for your food. We’re gonna already have your food seasoned. We’re going back to grandma’s house.”

Don’t believe us? Just ask these guys!

One of them was so into it, he didn’t even wanna put his fork down.

Brad Johnson, customer: “I love it. Tastes very good. Tastes like home food. I wanna answer your questions, so I can finish eating it.”

Chronic Chris, customer: “I think the food is excellent. I think it’s real good, down home flavor. Everything is cooked to perfection. I like everything. I mean, I’m on his plate eating.”

And as for Trick, don’t just expect to see him promoting Sunday’s online.

Trick Daddy: “They’re gonna see see me here. They’re gonna see me in the kitchen. They’re gonna see me everywhere. I’m still gonna be on the streets. I’m planning on working radio. I’m still gonna make music. I represent this to the fullest. I don’t give a damn if the Dolphins or the Hurricanes win not one game this year. I’m a Miami boy for the rest of my life.”

Trick also told Deco that he wants families to enjoy his food together, whether it’s at the restaurant or at home.

That’s why Sunday’s is serving up their meals in to-go containers. Just make sure to pack a bunch of napkins because you’re probably going to need them.

FOR MORE INFO:

Sunday’s Eatery

2675 NW 207th St.

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

305-621-9600

www.facebook.com/pages/category/Restaurant/Sundays-Eatery

