MIAMI (WSVN) - Rapper Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was arrested early Thursday morning and booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, the incident occurred at 12:44 a.m. at the Miami Beach Marina. Officers were called to the marina regarding a disturbance and made contact with both parties involved.

More on Travis Scott’s arrest: @MiamiBeachPD say he was on a charter boat at the Miami Beach Marina. “He was drunk, causing a disturbance and asked to leave multiple times.” Officers say when he refused to leave, he was arrested and taken to Miami-Dade Jail. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/9acC2tam5R — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) June 20, 2024

Scott was reportedly getting off a charter boat when the owner of the boat requested him to leave. Police said Scott “became irate screaming profanities, left and returned to disturb some more.” Scott was subsequently arrested at 1:17 a.m. and booked at 4:35 a.m.

The 33-year-old musician, known for his chart-topping hits and dynamic performances, faces charges of trespassing on property after a warning and disorderly intoxication. He currently being held in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with bonds set at $500 and $150.

As of now, these charges have not been satisfied, though his bond has been submitted.

Travis Scott, originally from Houston, Texas, rose to fame with his debut studio album “Rodeo” in 2015. He has since become a prominent figure in the music industry, known for for his energetic live shows and successful albums, including “Astroworld,” which earned him critical acclaim and a massive fanbase.

