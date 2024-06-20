MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was arrested for trespassing and disorderly intoxication early Thursday morning.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, the incident occurred at 12:44 a.m. at the Miami Beach Marina. Officers were called to the marina regarding a disturbance call reporting people fighting on a yacht. Once officers arrived, they saw Scott standing by the dock and yelling at the vessel’s occupants.

More on Travis Scott’s arrest: @MiamiBeachPD say he was on a charter boat at the Miami Beach Marina. “He was drunk, causing a disturbance and asked to leave multiple times.” Officers say when he refused to leave, he was arrested and taken to Miami-Dade Jail. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/9acC2tam5R — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) June 20, 2024

Scott was reportedly getting off a charter boat when the owner of the boat, who did not want to press any charges, requested him to leave. Officers noted that Scott initially complied by sitting down but repeatedly stood up, disregarding their commands. Authorities said officers detected a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

An officer told Scott to leave the dock, warning arrest if he returned. Scott left the property but continued to yell. About five minutes later, Scott ignored the demands of the police officers and caused further disturbances.

Miami Beach Police said Scott “became irate screaming profanities, left and returned to disturb some more.”

Scott was taken into custody and transported to the Miami Beach Police Department, later admitting to consuming alcohol, stating, “It’s Miami,” according to the police report.

The 33-year-old musician, known for his chart-topping hits and dynamic performances, faces charges of trespassing on property after a warning and disorderly intoxication. He was held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with bonds set at $500 and $150.

As of now, Scott’s bond has been submitted and he has since been released from jail but it is unclear if he will need to appear before a judge regarding this incident.

Scott, originally from Houston, Texas, rose to fame with his debut studio album “Rodeo” in 2015. He has since become a prominent figure in the music industry, known for for his energetic live shows and successful albums, including “Astroworld,” which earned him critical acclaim and a massive fanbase.

In his personal life, Scott shares two children with Kylie Jenner, the beauty mogul and the youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

