Rapper T.I. donates money to student who was short 15 cents for school lunch

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (WSVN) – After a central Florida high school student was forced to go hungry at school for being short 15 cents for lunch, rapper T.I. stepped in and decided to do something about it.

The 10th grade student’s story made headlines after a cafeteria worker threw away the girl’s tray of food when she found out the teen was 15 cents short of the lunch total.

The girl’s mother, Kimberly Aiken, said her daughter was signed up for the free and reduced lunch program at University High School in Orange City. However, the program had not yet taken effect.

Since that incident, Aiken told WKMG her daughter has received support from a host of people wanting to pay for her daughter’s lunch for the year.

One supporter was rapper T.I., who even tweeted about the incident.

“This [expletive] is despicable!!!” the rapper tweeted. “This is the kinda [expletive] that deters kids from coming to school. I’d like to take care of her school lunch for the year. I hate to hear this type of thing happening to our children.”

Aiken confirmed to WKMG that T.I. donated to her daughter’s cause.

She has now set up a GoFundMe alongside the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law to help collect funds for other students who may be in similar situations.

To donate to Aiken’s GoFundMe page to help students short on money for lunch, click here.

