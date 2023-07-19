NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Nehemiah Harden, better known by his rap alias SpottemGottem, was apprehended by the Miami-Dade Police Department Tuesday, following a high-speed chase and the discovery of illegal firearms.

According to the arrest form, the incident unfolded as law enforcement officers were conducting a proactive detail in response to a surge in violent crimes in the area near NE 164 Street and NE 6th Avenue. Police spotted a heavily tinted red Corvette parked at the Westar Gas Station on 16300 NE 6th Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the defendant, later identified as 21-year-old Nehemiah Harden, accelerated and evaded the officer’s pursuit. Harden’s reckless driving endangered the public as he swerved between lanes and ignored multiple traffic signals, resulting in a citation for reckless driving.

During the pursuit, a broadcast was issued to other officers regarding the fleeing vehicle. Near NE 15th Avenue and NE 179 Street, Harden collided with another vehicle, subsequently fleeing the scene. A citation for hit and run was issued in relation to this incident. The pursuit concluded when the defendant’s vehicle became disabled at NE 180 Street and NE 15th Avenue.

Harden fled on foot and sought refuge in a shed located at 1482 NE 178th Street. Officers established a perimeter, and he was apprehended inside the shed by police.

A search of Harden’s vehicle led to the discovery of a black Glock 23 with a green rubber grip, modified with an illegal fully automatic Glock sear. An extended .40-caliber gun magazine containing 19 rounds of ammunition was found on the right side of the driver’s seat, along with a loose .40-caliber round in the center console.

Further investigation revealed that Harden, a convicted felon, did not possess a concealed weapons permit. Previous convictions include felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and fleeing and eluding a police officer. Additionally, Harden’s driver’s license was suspended, and he was documented as a criminal gang member under Florida State Statute 874.

The impounded evidence, including the firearm, was transferred to detectives for further handling.

Nehemiah Harden, aka Spottem Gottem, now faces multiple charges related to his actions during the pursuit and the illegal possession of firearms.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.