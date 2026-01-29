WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Nicki Minaj showed off her new Trump “Gold Card.”

During her appearance at the Trump Accounts Summit on Wednesday, the Trinidadian rapper told fans she received one free of charge as the commander in chief’s “number one fan.”

Minaj also said that she is currently applying for U.S. citizenship.

“I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change, and the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more,” said Minaj.

According to the Trump administration, the Trump “Gold Card” is a visa based on someone’s ability to provide a “substantial benefit to the United States.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.