MIAMI (WSVN) - Rapper and singer Megan Thee Stallion arrived at the federal courthouse in downtown Miami in connection to a defamation lawsuit, Wednesday morning.

The Grammy winner filed the lawsuit against social media commentator and blogger Milagro Cooper, known as Milagro Gramz, back in October of 2024.

The 30-year-old artist, whose legal name is Megan Pete, alleges in the lawsuit that Cooper took part in a coordinated and targeted social media campaign to harass, intimidate and defame her, along with working with rapper Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, who was convicted of shooting and injuring Pete in a July 2020 incident.

Investigators said Lanez fired five rounds at Megan after she got out of an SUV shortly after leaving reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home.

Doctors would end up having to remove bullet fragments from her feet as a result.

Lanez is currently serving 10 years in prison after being convicted in 2022, on charges of assault with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and possession of a concealed and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez appealed the conviction, but the California Court of Appeals upheld that conviction in November.

Meanwhile, Cooper has filed a motion to dismiss, as her attorneys claim that Megan’s “multiple allegations of ‘defamation’ are an overreach,” and claim that while some of the statements Cooper made online are her opinion, other statements are true.

A judge rejected that motion to dismiss, and at some point in the coming days, Megan is expected to take the witness stand.

