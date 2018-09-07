Report: rapper Mac Miller dies of drug overdose at 26

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) – Rapper Mac Miller has died of an apparent drug overdose, TMZ is reporting. He was 26.

He was found Friday at his home in Fernando Valley, California.

The rapper had previously battled with substance abuse.

Just yesterday, Miller tweeted about his upcoming tour, which was set to start on October 27.

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

