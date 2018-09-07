Report: rapper Mac Miller dies of drug overdose at 26

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) – Rapper Mac Miller has died of an apparent drug overdose, TMZ is reporting. He was 26.
He was found Friday at his home in Fernando Valley, California.
The rapper had previously battled with substance abuse.
Just yesterday, Miller tweeted about his upcoming tour, which was set to start on October 27.
