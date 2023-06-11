POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida rapper Kodak Black is celebrating Kodak Black Day, a day in his honor, for the second time around.

This year’s event is being held at Pompano Community Park, located at 1660 NE 10th St. in Pompano Beach, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday.

According to their official website, the rapper is hosting a car and bike show that includes a showcase of 100 of “the hottest cars and bikes from across the nation”, as well as vendors, music, food, a Kid Zone, arts and crafts, and live performances by South Florida’s Dream Team Elite Dancers.

The event also accepts car and bike registrations to give show participants an opportunity to win a cash prize. Ticket admission starts at $60.

Kodak Black Day was created in 2021 when he received a proclamation from former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness during a charity basketball game, to celebrate the rapper for what he has done and continues to do for the community.

Some of his philanthropic acts include providing financial assistance to the families of fallen officers, donating $100,000 to Nova Southeastern University’s library and financially contributing toward the students who lost their lives in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland.

