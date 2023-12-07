PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Kodak Black, also known as Bill Kapri, finds himself behind bars once again following an arrest in Plantation Wednesday on charges of possession of cocaine, tampering with physical evidence and improperly stopping or parking his vehicle.

Black appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon.

According to a police report, Plantation Police officers spotted a black Bentley SUV holding up traffic around 2:07 a.m. in the 600 block of NW 47th Terrace.

Officers, upon approaching the vehicle, found Kapri asleep at the wheel and the driver-side window partially down. A strong odor of burnt cannabis came from the vehicle, and cannabis wrapping paper and residue were found throughout the exposed center console, the report states.

Upon questioning, Black admitted, according to police, to having “weed” in the car.

As officers reviewed license and vehicle information, they noticed white powder falling from Black in an attempt to throw away illegal narcotics, police said.

A search also revealed a clear plastic baggie with a white chunky substance in Black’s pocket. Field tests confirmed the substance as cocaine.

Police said Black’s vehicle also showed signs of recent damage, indicating it was previously involved in a crash.

This is not the first encounter with the law for the rapper, who was most recently arrested in July 2022 in Fort Lauderdale.

During that incident, Florida Highway Patrol pulled him over for driving a purple SUV with window tints exceeding the legal limit.

Troopers detected a marijuana smell and then searched the SUV and found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. The tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

Officials also said record checks revealed that Black’s vehicle tag and driver’s license were both expired at the time.

Earlier this year, a warrant for his arrest was issued after authorities said he failed to appear for a drug test.

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper received for falsifying documents used to purchase weapons. At that time, Black had served approximately half of his sentence.

Black was ordered held on a $5,000 bail. He is expected to be released later in the afternoon on a pre-trial release. Conditions include random drug tests and a mandatory substance abuse evaluation.

