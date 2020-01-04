Rapper DaBaby released from jail amid battery charge

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hip-hop artist DaBaby has been released from a South Florida jail after he was arrested on a battery charge.

City of Miami Police arrested the musician, whose actual name is Jonathan Kirk, after his alleged involvement in a robbery, Thursday.

According to investigators, Kirk met with two men who were supposed to pay him $30,000 for a performance in Pembroke Pines, but only gave him $20,000.

Police said Kirk punched one of the two men and had his entourage attack the other.

Authorities also discovered a warrant out for his arrest in Texas for his alleged involvement in organized criminal activity, but those charges were later dropped.

Kirk is expected in court again on Tuesday.

