Rapper DaBaby arrested in Miami on battery charges

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rapper DaBaby has been placed under arrested less than a day after he was detained for questioning.

City of Miami Police questioned DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, Thursday afternoon over an apparent robbery near the Novotel Hotel in Brickell.

Video obtained by TMZ appeared to show the robbery in question.

Shortly before midnight, DaBaby was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on battery charges.

Police said they then discovered that he had a warrant out of Texas.

“Mr. Kirk will stay in our custody until further notice,” Miami-Dade Corrections said in a statement.

DaBaby is expected to appear before a judge on Friday.

