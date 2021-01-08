Rapper DaBaby arrested in Beverly Hills for alleged gun possession

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: DaBaby attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(CNN) — The rapper known as DaBaby was arrested in Beverly Hills Thursday for allegedly possessing a loaded and concealed handgun, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

On Thursday afternoon around 4:30, a security guard at the Gucci store called BHPD regarding “a group of males walking southbound with one male having a handgun in his waistband as seen inside the store,” according to a police statement.

Police said they made contact with the group after they entered a vehicle and were preparing to leave the area. After an investigation, police said they found a 9mm firearm.

The six-time Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded and concealed firearm.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s booking information, Kirk, 29, was released on $35,000 bond. He is expected in court on January 11.

He was previously arrested in January 2020 for allegedly attacking a music promoter in Miami.

DaBaby’s hits include “Rockstar,” “Bop,” and “Suge.” He won the BET award for Best Male Hip Hop Artist in 2020.

CNN is seeking comment from Kirk.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.