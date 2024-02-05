(CNN) — Rapper and social activist Killer Mike was arrested Sunday evening near the site of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on a night when he took home three of the coveted statues.

The artist, whose legal name is Michael Render, was booked on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The department said Killer Mike was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation that took place in the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court, which is adjacent to the Crypto.com Arena where the Grammys were held Sunday, before being placed under arrest and taken to the LAPD Central Division.

The 48-year-old was “in the process of being released” as of Sunday evening local time, according to the department.

CNN has reached out to Killer Mike’s representatives for comment.

Killer Mike is one half of the legendary rap duo Run the Jewels. The artist won three Grammys on Sunday, including best rap album for “Michael,” best rap performance and best rap song for his single “Scientists and Engineers.”

“For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, b******t,” he said during his acceptance speech at the pre-televised ceremony. “I don’t give a damn if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”

“Scientists and Engineers” features Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.